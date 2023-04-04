Dubai Announces Free Parking for Citizens

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced a new service allowing Emiratis to park near their homes for free. The service covers all paid public parking spaces within 500 meters of a citizen’s residence.

To avail of the service, citizens can apply online through the RTA website by submitting copies of the following documents:

Passport or Emirates ID.

Proof of house ownership, such as the Title Deed or a valid Ejari-approved tenancy agreement.

Proof of vehicle ownership, such as the Mulkiya in the name of the house owner, tenant, or a first-degree relative.

The number of free parking permits provided depends on the size of the residence. Those with a single room or studio apartment are entitled to two permits, while those with two rooms and a hall receive three permits. Similarly, houses with three rooms and a hall are given four free permits.

Seasonal paid parking permits are also available to all residents in two categories, A and B. The former allows parking in paid zones A, B, C, and D, while the latter is limited to zones B and D only.

Certain areas such as Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Knowledge Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Deira Fish Market, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Gold Souq are not covered under the paid parking permits.