UAE Residents Set to Enjoy Extended Break for Eid Al Fitr 2023

UAE residents can expect a very long weekend, as the Eid Al Fitr holidays draw near in just under three weeks. The occasion marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month during which Muslims globally observe fasts from dawn to dusk.

This year, Ramadan began on 23 March and will continue for either 29 or 30 days depending upon the lunar calendar.

The exact starting and ending dates of the holy month are established by moon-sighting committees in UAE, although the use of astronomical estimations is common for date predictions.

While an official confirmation is still important, this provides an opportunity to plan for short breaks in advance. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS) and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, accurately predicted the beginning of Ramadan on 23 March this year and also forecasted its duration to be 29 days.

According to Al Jarwan, it is likely that Eid Al Fitr will fall on Friday 21 April. The official public holidays on the Islamic Hijri calendar are scheduled for four days, starting from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal 1443.

Consequently, the dates on the Gregorian calendar will be from 21 April (29 Ramadan) to 24 April (3 Shawwal), allowing residents to enjoy a long weekend. The exact dates, however, are subject to confirmation by the moon-sighting committee.