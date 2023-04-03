Dubai Police Launches Major Crackdown on Beggars During Ramadan

In the holy month of Ramadan, a large number of professional beggars appear in the metropolitans to exploit the fasting Muslims’ act of donating. This unlawful activity also happens in Dubai, which is one of the major financial hubs globally.

In this regard, Dubai Police launched a massive crackdown on beggars after Ramadan began and has arrested around 67 beggars under this anti-begging initiative.

Director of the Infiltration Control Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, described begging as a security threat to society and people’s properties.

He also stated that it tarnishes the country’s image because begging includes theft, robbery, and abuse of children, the disabled, and the sick. Colonel Shamsi urged the public to register complaints against beggars through call center 901 or the Police Eye portal on its app.

Likewise, Sharjah Police considers begging as financial fraud and several reports reveal that many beggars have entered the country using visit visas.

Tourist companies have reportedly ‘recruited’ these beggars and pay them a monthly wage to beg for money, according to Brigadier General Ibrahim Al Ajel, the Deputy Director of the Police Operation Department.

According to the police, several individuals and groups have been found to collect massive amounts of money through begging. In a recent case, Dubai Police arrested a beggar who had hidden AED 300,000 in his prosthetic limb.