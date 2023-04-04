Google Flight’s New Update Will Help You Find Cheaper Plane Tickets

As temperatures rise across the world, individuals will naturally start to plan their upcoming vacations. To assist users in locating favorable travel bargains and organizing an itinerary, Google is implementing four new features across various smartphone platforms.

Ticket Price Monitoring

One of the significant enhancements is the addition of a price guarantee badge on Google Flights. This badge denotes that the current ticket price is the lowest price for that day. This price point will be monitored “every day until departure,” and if it decreases, Google will reimburse you the difference via Google Pay.

Because the badge is part of a new pilot program, its scope will be limited. It will only work with flights departing from the US at the beginning.

Hotel Listings on Search

Meanwhile, Google Search is receiving a new Stories-style feature for hotel listings that allows users to swipe through a sequence of pictures to get an idea of what to expect. User feedback and the location’s website will also appear on the screen for additional information, alongside a booking button.

Tourist Site Prices

Additionally, a third Search feature will display prices for local tourist attractions and tour companies, complete with a booking link. Notably famous sites will include recommendations under the “for related experiences” listing, similar to a mini “city-wide tour.”

Recent Searches on Maps

Lastly, Google Maps will include a recent tab for desktops, showing recently searched locations in the left-hand menu. Users can then add everything to a new list to save for future reference or to share with friends. Recents will be available globally beginning next week, with no indication of a mobile version at this time.

While the same Maps post alludes to other useful travel tools, such as Immersive View and AR-based Live View, they are all features that we have seen previously.