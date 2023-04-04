Pakistan’s “First” Lamborghini Urus Touches Down at Karachi Port

Despite terrible inflation in the country, some Pakistanis still have enough money to spend on ultra-expensive luxury and sports cars. In the latest development, Pakistan’s “first” Lamborghini Urus arrived at Karachi Port.

According to details, the exotic sports SUV has been imported by Sunshine Trading Pakistan — a Faisalabad-based car importer that deals exclusively in luxury and exotic cars and SUVs. The company posted a video of the same car with the caption, “On its way to Pakistan.”

Details

Urus is Lamborghini’s first and only SUV that made its global debut in December 2017. It is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that sits on Volkswagen Audi Group’s (VAG) trusted MLB Evo platform. The same platform also underpins other popular luxury SUVs such as Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Volkswagen Touareg.

It also has VAG’s EA-series twin-turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 petrol engine that — in the case of Lamborghini Urus — makes 641 horsepower (hp) and 850 Newton-meters (Nm) or torque. The power goes to all four wheels via a ZF 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

This propels the super-SUV from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and allows for a top speed of 306 km/h. However, all this power, speed, style, and luxury comes at a hefty price.

Currently, Lamborghini Urus starts from the equivalent of Rs. 66 million (Rs. 6.6 crores). However, with all options and accessories, it can cost up to Rs. 80 million (Rs. 8 crores). Furthermore, with taxes and duties, the price of this super-SUV will likely go well over Rs. 150 million (Rs. 15 crores).

Even under normal circumstances, that is a huge price to pay for a car.

Is it Really “Pakistan’s First” Urus?

“Pakistan’s First” has become a buzzword these days as people through it around without getting the facts right. The point here is that this is not “Pakistan’s first” Lamborghini Urus.

The country’s first Urus was imported in January 2022. The blue super-SUV was cleared by Jumbo International Clearing Agency and was delivered by Jimi Tow’s towing and recovery service. The SUV attracted serious attention at the time.