Suzuki to Launch an Electric Scooter Soon

Suzuki is set to launch the electric Burgman scooter in India. A first of its kind, this scooter is being touted as one of the pioneering all-electric two-wheelers from a Japanese automaker in Asia.

According to the details, the e-Burgman will use Honda’s swappable Mobile Power Pack e-battery in accordance with Europe’s Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium. Gachaco, a Big Four (Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha) company, will install charging stations for the model.

The e-Burgman’s range is reportedly just 44 kilometers on a single charge, which means that it is not-at-all fit for long journeys. With a 30.7-inch seat height and 324-pound curb weight, the electric scooter should fit people of all sizes.

The electric motor makes up to 5.4 horsepower (hp) and 18 Newton meters of torque which is only sufficient for normal road use.

Japanese outlet Autoby reports that the India-bound e-Burgman will have a chain final drive. It also speculates that the remaining markets will have a belt drive.

The electric two-wheeler has the same Burgman design with white and blue livery. The Tokyo-based demonstration tests suggest an imminent release of Suzuki’s new e-scooter.