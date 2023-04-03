Evee Electric Scooter’s Bookings to Begin Next Week

Evee C1 electric scooter has created a buzz among two-wheeler shoppers. The recent jump in inflation has helped draw an unanticipated level of interest from the people to the new electric scooter.

Fortunately for potential buyers, evee is set to resume the bookings for C1 electric scooter from April 10. Starting next week, the company will begin accepting orders for the e-scooter from across Pakistan.

C1 offers a decent value compared to several bikes in Pakistan. The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery.

Other attributes include a 1200W Motor, anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, hub magnetic coil, 12-tube vector controller, front disk brake, color display meter, etc.

Like other modern mopeds, evee C1 has a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting. The design and ergonomics suit both, men and women.

C1 is priced at a relatively low Rs. 175,000, which makes it cheaper than several basic Pakistani commuter bikes. With its features and price tag, C1 may trigger a massive shift to electric two-wheelers across all big cities in Pakistan.