Vivo Launches Highly Affordable Y02A With 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has launched a new entry-level phone for the masses today and it’s called the Y02A. It features a massive battery, and a tall screen with a waterdrop notch, but only a single camera on the back.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with a 720p resolution and it has a noticeable bezel at the bottom. The surrounding bezels are much smaller and there is no fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, unlike most other phones in this range.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with only 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of eMMC built-in storage. Thankfully, the storage is expandable through a microSD card slot.

For software, you get Android 12 Go Edition with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

As mentioned earlier, there is only a single camera on the back and it is an 8MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording. The selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 5MP unit.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard and it has 10W wired charging support as well as 5W reverse wired charging so you can use your phone as a power bank.

The phone is available in Cosmic Gray and Orchid Blue color options for a starting price of only $120.

Vivo Y02A Specifications