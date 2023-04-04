Vivo X Flip Appears in Official Looking Marketing Images

This month, Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold 2 and possibly the X Flip clamshell. The X Flip, featuring a horizontal hinge, has been the subject of rumors for several months. Digital Chat Station, a trusted tipster, recently shared a live photo of the X Flip.

These images appear to be official marketing material for the upcoming Vivo foldable. Have a look.

The phone will have a circular camera island with the Zeiss logo and a landscape display that occupies over half of the front cover. This secondary screen will likely be used to view notifications or to take selfies through the primary camera.

The circular island on the phone will likely have two cameras. The purple color of the device matches the popular options on the Samsung Z Flip lineup and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Additionally, there is a visible diamond pattern on the island.

While the image does not provide many details, it is unclear whether the hinge folds flat or has a slight gap. However, previous listings and benchmarks indicate that the panel inside will have a 1080p resolution. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12 GB RAM, meaning it will not have the latest and greatest hardware, but it will still be quite powerful.

Stay tuned for more.