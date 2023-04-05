BISE Faisalabad Matric Mathematics Exam Leaks on Social Media

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has come under fire after a leak of its Class 10 Mathematics exam paper.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the board’s examination process.

The leaked question paper was reportedly posted online a few hours before the exam was scheduled to take place. The leak was widespread, as the paper was shared on various social media forums, leaving students with access to the compromised questions.

The incident highlights the lack of security measures implemented at examination centers and the vulnerability of the examination process to manipulation.

Despite the presence of invigilators and board observers, who are tasked with ensuring the integrity of the examination process, the leak was not prevented. This has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the monitoring system and the ability of authorities to curb such irregularities.

The paper leak has left many questioning the legitimacy of the results that will be produced. The leak not only undermines the hard work of the students but also raises questions about the role of the board in protecting the interests of the students.

Paper leaks are not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. Over the years, authorities have failed to curb such incidents, leading to a loss of confidence in the examination process.