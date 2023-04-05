Cambridge Under Fire for Teaching LGBTQ Propaganda to Pakistani Students

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, is set to write a letter to Cambridge demanding the removal of a “highly objectionable” chapter about “same-sex family” from an O-level Sociology book.

Senators Mohsin Aziz and Faisal Saleem Rehman had raised concerns over the contents of the book, deeming it contrary to Islamic and cultural teachings and values of Pakistani society.

In response, the Education Minister assured the Senate that a letter is being written to Cambridge and that the government will not allow such books if the chapter is not removed.

The Minister also announced plans to write to the provinces to take necessary action in this regard. The Minister endorsed the views expressed by the senators, stating that the content has nothing to do with Pakistan and its values and culture.

ALSO READ BISE Faisalabad Matric Mathematics Exam Leaks on Social Media

Senator Mohsin Aziz expressed his dismay over the chapter on “same-sex family”, stating that it could not even be discussed in the family system of the country. He raised concerns over the type of education being imparted to 14, 15, and 16-year-old children.

During the Senate session, the Senator read out some portions of the content and regretted the use of terms such as “lesbian” and “gay” in the chapter. He also questioned how such material was overlooked by the authorities.