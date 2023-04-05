PM Orders Audit of Supreme Court, OGRA, NEPRA, Other Institutions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier took notice of a proposal presented by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and has now ordered a full audit of all institutions including the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This was revealed at a Public Accounts Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan today. Speaking in this reference, the PAC chairman said the committee had written a letter to the PM on the non-audit of the ministries and subsidiaries.

He directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to audit all institutions and report in one month, saying the matter has already been delayed a lot and no further time would be given.

Meanwhile, the committee directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to recover Rs. 44 billion from Byco (now named Cnergyico). Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that the company had changed its name instead of making payments and sought an explanation on how the securities regulator approved the name change, even though the company owed billions in pending dues

The committee advised FIA to coordinate recoveries with the Ministry of Petroleum.

At the request of Finance Ministry officials, the PAC meeting was held in-camera.