New Haq Meher Limit Announced Amid Record-Breaking Gold Prices

Given the persistent surge in gold prices, the local Jirga of Lower Dir has made a significant decision. A written agreement has been established in Lower Dir, stipulating that a Haq Mehr of one tola must be fixed for Nikkah, along with a Rs. 100,000 fine for any violation of the agreement.

The written agreement also notes that anyone violating this Haq Mehr Agreement will not receive cooperation and will be subject to a social boycott.

This agreement is a response to the recent hike in gold prices across Pakistan, which hit an all-time high on Tuesday, rising by Rs. 5,000 per tola.

According to reports, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 5,000 per tola to reach Rs. 214,500. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 4,288, reaching Rs. 183,900.