Pakistani Differently-Abled Olympic Medalist Athlete Goes Missing

Pakistani differently-abled athlete, Sajida Bibi, who made the country proud by winning a gold medal in the Special Olympics 2019, went missing on March 31.

The Sindh-born young athlete was part of the 92-member Pakistani contingent that participated in the Special Olympics World Games 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sajida Bibi bagged a gold medal in tennis doubles with her partner Erza at the mega event and received widespread appreciation from other sportsmen and the public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani contingent, which participated in 10 games, won nine gold, 11 silver, and nine bronze medals in Special Olympics World Games.

Following her win, Sajida wrote, “I want people to call me differently-abled rather than being called a disabled person.”

Sajida added that her family and friends had supported her on that journey, and she was happy to have defeated the United States in the event and won a prize for her country.