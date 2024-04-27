Punjab Will Use AI to Monitor 19 Traffic Rule Violations [Video]

The provincial government of Punjab has decided to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic violations in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that last month, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz urged the provincial traffic authorities to adopt AI to enforce traffic rules in the province better.

CM Maryam Nawaz has announced that traffic violations will be monitored through AI. It should be noted that Punjab has become the first province in the country to utilize AI to curb traffic violations.

For the first ever time in Punjab & Pakistan, we have started tracing traffic violations through AI-based detection. pic.twitter.com/3jc4lGcHaz — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 22, 2024

AI will help the provincial traffic authorities to trace the following violations:

Disobeying traffic signals

Triple riding

Driving against the traffic flow

Having tinted or covered glass

Ignoring line/lane/zebra crossing rules

Driving where prohibited

Performing one-wheel stunts

Emitting excessive smoke

Riding a motorcycle without a helmet

Not fastening seatbelt

Violating parking regulations

Exceeding speed limits

Overloading vehicles with passengers or goods

Driving at night without proper headlights

Blocking traffic flow

Using mobile phones while driving

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Driving in violation of the age limit (underage or juvenile driver)

Recently, the Lahore City Traffic Police banned helmet-less motorcycle riders from Mall Road as part of its Helmet Enforcement Drive.

According to details, the traffic officials have set up barriers at different locations on Mall Road. Helmet-less motorcycle riders are being stopped at Cantt, Zafar Ali Road, Canal Road, Governor House, and Istanbul Chowk.