Najam Sethi Puts an End to Rumors of Rift With Babar Azam

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has denied rumors of a rift with the captain Babar Azam, proclaiming the integrity of the team.

Pakistan’s much-awaited squads of the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand were announced today, seeing no controversial changes, unlike the reports that circulated before the official release.

After the announcement of the squads for the home series, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi dispelled rumors that were circulating regarding the selection of the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Najam Sethi took to Twitter to clarify that all decisions had been made after due consultation with Babar Azam. He also mentioned that he held a meeting with the skipper and there is no tension between the two. Furthermore, he cautioned against the spread of false propaganda.

Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then @TheRealPCB announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 4, 2023

Earlier, the rumors had suggested that Babar Azam had not been consulted during the decision-making process and that Shadab Khan might be removed from his position as vice-captain. The reports sparked a massive backlash from fans and experts alike.