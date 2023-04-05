News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Price Hikes: Suzuki Swift Costs as Much as a Used Toyota Prado

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 5, 2023 | 3:48 pm

Pak Suzuki has started the new month with a bang by increasing prices. While the notice doesn’t highlight a reason for the hike, the local currency crash and logistics hurdles are the likely culprits.

From tomorrow, the new prices will be as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 2,144,000 2,251,000 107,000
Alto VXR 2,487,000 2,612,000 125,000
Alto VXR AGS 2,665,000 2,799,000 134,000
Alto VXL AGS 2,795,000 2,935,000 140,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 3,062,000 3,214,000 152,000
Wagon R VXL 3,248,000 3,412,000 164,000
Wagon R AGS 3,563,000 3,741,000 178,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 3,540,000 3,718,000 178,000
Cultus VXL 3,889,000 4,084,000 195,000
Cultus AGS 4,157,000 4,366,000 209,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 4,052,000 4,256,000 204,000
Swift GL CVT 4,335,000 4,574,000 219,000
Swift GLX CVT 4,725,000 4,960,000 235,000
                                                                                          Bolan
Bolan VX 1,852,000 1,940,000 92,000

Production Shut Down

Suzuki recently announced a 6th series of non-production days since January 2023. According to the update, Pakistan’s biggest carmaker by market share will observe two non-production days (NPDs) on April 7 and 14 for car assembly and two non-production weeks for bike assembly in April.

ALSO READ

The intermittent shutdowns have taken a toll on Suzuki’s sales. According to February’s report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), Suzuki sold fewer than 1,000 units. This is the automaker’s worst performance yet since countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, which saw production and sales reach zero.

The production pause in March may also take a toll on car sales. That, coupled with the recent string of price hikes, makes Suzuki’s future seem bleak.


lens

Hiba Qadir’s Stunning Photoshoot With Husband for Eid Collection Goes Viral
Read more in lens

proproperty

Local Cement Sales in Pakistan Witness 28.75% Decline in March 2023: APCMA
Read more in proproperty
close
>