Price Hikes: Suzuki Swift Costs as Much as a Used Toyota Prado

Pak Suzuki has started the new month with a bang by increasing prices. While the notice doesn’t highlight a reason for the hike, the local currency crash and logistics hurdles are the likely culprits.
From tomorrow, the new prices will be as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|2,144,000
|2,251,000
|107,000
|Alto VXR
|2,487,000
|2,612,000
|125,000
|Alto VXR AGS
|2,665,000
|2,799,000
|134,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2,795,000
|2,935,000
|140,000
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|3,062,000
|3,214,000
|152,000
|Wagon R VXL
|3,248,000
|3,412,000
|164,000
|Wagon R AGS
|3,563,000
|3,741,000
|178,000
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|3,540,000
|3,718,000
|178,000
|Cultus VXL
|3,889,000
|4,084,000
|195,000
|Cultus AGS
|4,157,000
|4,366,000
|209,000
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|4,052,000
|4,256,000
|204,000
|Swift GL CVT
|4,335,000
|4,574,000
|219,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|4,725,000
|4,960,000
|235,000
|Bolan
|Bolan VX
|1,852,000
|1,940,000
|92,000
Production Shut Down
Suzuki recently announced a 6th series of non-production days since January 2023. According to the update, Pakistan’s biggest carmaker by market share will observe two non-production days (NPDs) on April 7 and 14 for car assembly and two non-production weeks for bike assembly in April.
The intermittent shutdowns have taken a toll on Suzuki’s sales. According to February’s report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), Suzuki sold fewer than 1,000 units. This is the automaker’s worst performance yet since countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, which saw production and sales reach zero.
The production pause in March may also take a toll on car sales. That, coupled with the recent string of price hikes, makes Suzuki’s future seem bleak.