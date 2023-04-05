Price Hikes: Suzuki Swift Costs as Much as a Used Toyota Prado

Pak Suzuki has started the new month with a bang by increasing prices. While the notice doesn’t highlight a reason for the hike, the local currency crash and logistics hurdles are the likely culprits.

From tomorrow, the new prices will be as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 2,144,000 2,251,000 107,000 Alto VXR 2,487,000 2,612,000 125,000 Alto VXR AGS 2,665,000 2,799,000 134,000 Alto VXL AGS 2,795,000 2,935,000 140,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 3,062,000 3,214,000 152,000 Wagon R VXL 3,248,000 3,412,000 164,000 Wagon R AGS 3,563,000 3,741,000 178,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 3,540,000 3,718,000 178,000 Cultus VXL 3,889,000 4,084,000 195,000 Cultus AGS 4,157,000 4,366,000 209,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 4,052,000 4,256,000 204,000 Swift GL CVT 4,335,000 4,574,000 219,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,725,000 4,960,000 235,000 Bolan Bolan VX 1,852,000 1,940,000 92,000

Production Shut Down

Suzuki recently announced a 6th series of non-production days since January 2023. According to the update, Pakistan’s biggest carmaker by market share will observe two non-production days (NPDs) on April 7 and 14 for car assembly and two non-production weeks for bike assembly in April.

The intermittent shutdowns have taken a toll on Suzuki’s sales. According to February’s report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), Suzuki sold fewer than 1,000 units. This is the automaker’s worst performance yet since countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, which saw production and sales reach zero.

The production pause in March may also take a toll on car sales. That, coupled with the recent string of price hikes, makes Suzuki’s future seem bleak.