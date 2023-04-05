Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki Continue to Struggle as Newcomers Thrive

The auto industry’s struggles have become a bottomless abyss due to the continuous deterioration of Pakistan’s economy. Despite these circumstances, some automakers are continuing relatively smooth operations.

The oft-reliable Autojournal.pk has offered a roundup of the Pakistani car sector’s current situation. According to the update, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will observe two non-production days (NPDs) on April 7 and 14 for car assembly and two non-production weeks for bike assembly in April.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) on the other hand, will likely observe 15 NPDs in the second half of this month, while Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has already extended its production shutdown up to April 15.

At the same time, Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) and Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) are continuing steady single-shift production. Both companies are also promoting schemes to further boost their sales, despite the crippling inflation.

Kia recently announced new paint options for its best-selling cars, while Changan has launched a special Eid offer for potential Alsvin buyers. With their current production rate and attractive offers, the two newcomers may get dangerously close to the big three in the battle for market share.