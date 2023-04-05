Zong 4G Partners with Shaukat Khanum to Support Cancer Prevention

Zong 4G has recently partnered with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) to launch an SMS Broadcast campaign aimed at creating cancer awareness and encouraging donations from people to support cancer patients.

The campaign started on the first day of Ramadan and lasted almost a week, reaching over 45 million people across Pakistan. Interested individuals can donate by sending an SMS to 7770 for only Rs. 20+tax.

In a statement, Zong 4G’s spokesperson expressed pride in partnering with SKMCH&RC, “Zong 4G is committed to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact in the community.”

“We hope that this campaign will help raise awareness about cancer and encourage more people to support Shaukat Khanum in providing free-of-cost treatments to the underprivileged strata of our society.”

SKMCH & RC, a leading cancer treatment and research institution in Pakistan, provides state-of-the-art facilities to patients nationwide. The hospital relies on the generosity of donors to continue its work and provides free treatment to those who cannot afford it.

Tariq Azam from SKMCH & RC expressed gratitude for Zong 4G’s commitment to social responsibility during the holy month of Ramadan, calling it a commendable example for corporate entities worldwide.

The SMS Broadcast campaign is just one of many CSR initiatives that Zong 4G has launched in recent years, highlighting the company’s strong commitment to supporting social causes and creating a positive impact in the communities it serves.

For more information about the SMS Broadcast campaign and how you can support the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, visit www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk.