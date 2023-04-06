Fake Pakistan Army Captain Arrested in Islamabad

An impostor dressed in a Pakistan Army uniform was apprehended by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police while on patrol.

The accused, who had been posing as a captain in the Pakistani Army, was taken into custody by a team of officers led by ASI Nadir of the Shalimar Police Station. Upon searching the individual, fake army cards, files, and other items were recovered.

دوران پٹرولنگ پاک آرمی کی وردی میں ملبوس (خود کو کپتان ظاہر کرنے والے) جعل ساز کو گرفتار کرلیا گیا۔ تھانہ شالیمار کے اے ایس آئی نادر معہ ٹیم نے ملزم سے جعلی آرمی کارڈز، فائلیں اور دیگر اشیاء برآمد کر لیں۔ ملزم آرمی کے نام سے جعلی فائلیں تیار کرکے سادہ لوگوں میں فروخت کرکے لوٹتا… pic.twitter.com/Mp8CECxacT — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 6, 2023

Further investigations revealed that the accused was involved in the preparation of fake files in the name of the Pakistan Army, which he sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

ICT Police has launched an inquiry into the matter and are urging the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities. The incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of such scams and the need for increased vigilance in the community.

Last week, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Mardan arrested a fake Major dressed in Pakistan Army official uniform who was smuggling 60kg of weed. The contraband was packed in five sacks and concealed in his green number plate vehicle with tinted glasses.

The excise police had set up a picket on the road after receiving a tip-off about drug smuggling. However, the suspect fled after spotting the police. While speeding away, the fake major hit the excise police station’s mobile vehicle and caused significant damage to it. The excise police eventually caught up with the culprit near the gate of PAF Academy Risalpur after a long chase.