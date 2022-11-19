Fake ISI Brigadier With Double Cabin Arrested in Islamabad’s Red Zone

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has detained a man who posed as a Pakistan Army Brigadier working for the country’s top intelligence agency, ISI.

According to the details, the suspect, Muhammad Nawaz, pretended to be an ISI Brigadier and pressurized the Managing Director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Muhammad Ali Aamir, to make suspicious transfers and postings of the staff.

The Police Station Secretariat arrested the culprit after MD Utility Stores registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the imposter Brigadier.

The complainant stated in the FIR that the suspect unlawfully used a residential house in an upscale area of the federal capital as a secret agency safe house.

According to the FIR, the perpetrator summoned the MD USC to the fictitious safe house in Sector F-6 of the federal capital for security clearance. The alleged spying agency, as per the perpetrator, conducts security clearance on every new head appointed in Islamabad.

After meeting the fake Brigadier, MD grew suspicious of his body language, which he considered did not reflect that of an Armed Forces officer. Following this, he wrote a complaint to the IG Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and also filed an FIR at Police Station Secretariat.

Consequently, the Police Station Secretariat arrested the fake army official with his double cabin vehicle at Pakistan Television (PTV) Chowk in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

Note: The picture is for illustration purposes only.