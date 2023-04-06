Islamabad Police Begins Another Crackdown Against Tinted Windows

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has started yet another crackdown operation against cars with tinted windows, following a rise in the number of such cars.

An official tweet states that the operation has been reinitiated on special instructions of Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. It adds that:

The use of tinted glasses can make it easier for criminals to hide their identity and activities inside the vehicle, which This can increase the risk of terrorism, car theft, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The department has advised the public to refrain from getting their car windows tinted and remove dark tints from their cars immediately. The non-compliant individuals will face strict legal action, as a part of the crackdown.

Earlier today, ICTP’s Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested a group of thieves that were reportedly involved in multiple vehicle thefts.

The update adds that the department has recovered five cars and two bikes worth millions of rupees. The perpetrators are currently being interrogated further for information regarding the other thefts and street crimes across Islamabad.