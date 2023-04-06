Islamabad Police Recovers Multiple Cars and Bikes from Thieves

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is making all-out efforts to curb the rising vehicle theft in the capital city. As per a recent official update, the department’s Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested a local group of thieves that were reportedly involved in multiple vehicle thefts.

The update adds that the department has recovered five cars and two bikes worth millions of rupees from the group. The perpetrators are currently being interrogated to gain useful information regarding other thefts and street crimes across Islamabad.

اسلام آباد پولیس اینٹی وہیکل لفٹنگ یونٹ کی اہم کارروائی۔ شہریوں کو قیمتی گاڑیوں اور موٹرسائیکلوں سے محروم کرنے والے گروہ کے تین ارکان گرفتار۔ ملزمان سے لاکھوں روپے مالیت کی پانچ چوری گاڑیاں اور دو موٹرسائیکل برآمد کر لئے گئے۔#ICTP #OPS #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/jFdQQntvAY — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 6, 2023

ALSO READ Price Hikes: Suzuki Swift Costs as Much as a Used Toyota Prado

On Wednesday, ICTP apprehended a group of bike thieves and seized seven motorcycles from their possession.

Officers from the Shehzad Town police station apprehended the ringleader and three accomplices of a gang of bike thieves. The names of the accused are Saddam, Khalid, Aqeel, and Saif.

According to the police spokesman, the “mota gang” was engaged in criminal activity in the capital’s Koral, Bani Gala, and Khanna neighborhoods.

ایس ایچ او تھانہ شہزاد ٹاؤن عظیم منہاس معہ ٹیم نے بائیکیا موٹرسائیکل والوں میں خوف و ہراس پھیلانے والا ثاقب موٹا گینگ سرغنہ سمیت گرفتار کر لیا۔

ملزمان کے قبضہ سے چھینے گئے 7 عدد موٹرسائیکل معہ سپئیر پارٹس بشمول وارداتوں میں استعمال ہونے والا اسلحہ ،ایمونیشن اور شہریوں سے چھینی… pic.twitter.com/HlfTxJXSNF — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 5, 2023

ALSO READ Suzuki to Launch an Electric Scooter Soon

The gang members would use a mobile app to reserve rides to Koral, Bani Gala, and Khanna, according to the spokesman who described the nefarious operations. After the rider dropped off the suspect at the scene, they stole his motorbike and fled, he added.

During the operation, the police discovered seven stolen motorcycles in the gang members’ hands.

Note: The feature photo is only for illustration purposes.