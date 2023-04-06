News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Recovers Multiple Cars and Bikes from Thieves

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 6, 2023 | 12:29 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is making all-out efforts to curb the rising vehicle theft in the capital city. As per a recent official update, the department’s Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested a local group of thieves that were reportedly involved in multiple vehicle thefts.

The update adds that the department has recovered five cars and two bikes worth millions of rupees from the group. The perpetrators are currently being interrogated to gain useful information regarding other thefts and street crimes across Islamabad.

On Wednesday, ICTP apprehended a group of bike thieves and seized seven motorcycles from their possession.

Officers from the Shehzad Town police station apprehended the ringleader and three accomplices of a gang of bike thieves. The names of the accused are Saddam, Khalid, Aqeel, and Saif.

According to the police spokesman, the “mota gang” was engaged in criminal activity in the capital’s Koral, Bani Gala, and Khanna neighborhoods.

The gang members would use a mobile app to reserve rides to Koral, Bani Gala, and Khanna, according to the spokesman who described the nefarious operations. After the rider dropped off the suspect at the scene, they stole his motorbike and fled, he added.

During the operation, the police discovered seven stolen motorcycles in the gang members’ hands.

