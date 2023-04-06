LHC Extends Stay Order on Lahore Master Plan 2050

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted an extension to the stay order on the Lahore Master Plan 2050. The court has also allowed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to implement the 2016 plan.

The decision was made earlier today during a hearing presided over by Justice Shahid Karim, who heard the case filed by citizen Mian Abdur Rehman against the 2050 Master Plan.

During the hearing, the LDA lawyer stated that the governing body is obligated to approve the services of international experts in accordance with the rules.

However, Justice Karim expressed concern that the caretaker Punjab government does not have any intentions of relinquishing power.

Following the arguments made during the hearing, the high court ordered the government to utilize the services of international experts to review the Master Plan 2050.

It is worth noting that the Lahore Master Plan 2050 was approved by former Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi, during the 8th meeting of the LDA governing body last year.

In December of the same year, Justice Shahid Karim had also expressed his concerns regarding the plan, stating that the future of agricultural land has been jeopardized.