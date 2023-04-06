Pakistan’s First Lung Transplant Center Inaugurated in Sindh

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister inaugurated the Lungs Care Center and Transplant Unit on Wednesday. He also laid the groundwork for the Health City and Pharmaceutical Unit at the Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences in Gambat, Khairpur.

The Health City, the first of its kind, will offer a comprehensive range of medical tourism services as well as housing for attendants accompanying patients.

ALSO READ LDA Goes After Top Official Over Illegal Construction in Lahore

In addition, Bilawal laid the groundwork for a pharmaceutical sector initiative and inspected the Lung Transplant Centre.

The PPP Chairman emphasized that the Sindh government has built a world-class medical infrastructure that outperforms other provinces. He further stressed that the Gambat Institute is a national institution that offers free medical care to patients from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other regions.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Agrees to Demands After Strike Against Female Doctor’s Death

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further stated that costly treatment options for renal and liver diseases, which were previously exclusively available in India, are now available in Gambat.