Punjab Govt Agrees to Demands After Strike Against Female Doctor’s Death

Following the unfortunate murder of a female doctor, medical professionals in Lahore went on strike and successfully persuaded the Punjab government to accept their primary demand.

The Punjab health department, in particular, has presented to the finance department an overview of 28,000 allowances for grade-17 and 19,000 allowances for grades-18 to 20.

Health Minister Javed Akram has decided to give the professional allowance in light of the rising inflation.

The female physicians’ strike lasted nine days, disrupting numerous hospitals’ emergency departments, including Mayo Hospital and Services. As a result, patients were dissatisfied.

The physicians said that lady doctors were under tremendous pressure since their wages had been suspended. As a result, the outdoor wards of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Mayo, Lady Willingdon, and Lady Aitchison remained shut down as did the services.