PMD Releases Monthly Weather Outlook Report for April

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted normal to slightly above normal rainfall in the country during April.

According to the Monthly Outlook Report for April 2023, the PMD stated that Southern KP, Kashmir, and Northern Punjab are likely to receive slightly above-normal rainfall.

Moreover, temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal over northern and southern parts. Central parts are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures.

The global climate indicators such as El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are expected to remain in a neutral phase.

The PMD also released Monthly Climate Summary for March 2023, revealing that the country received 42% above-average rainfall.

According to the report, the country also recorded temperatures higher than normal. The country’s average temperature was 20.49°C, 1.63°C higher than the usual average of 18.86°C. This was the sixth hottest March temperature ever recorded since 1961.

The warmest day, with a temperature of 40.5°C, was on 6 March in Mithi. The warmest night was recorded on 17 March at Karachi Airport, with a temperature of 24.5°C.