Balochistan to Get 7 Beach Resorts Soon

The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) has announced plans to build seven resorts along the Balochistan coastal belt in an effort to boost tourism in the region. These resorts will be constructed through a public-private partnership.

During a recent BCDA governing body meeting, Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo presided over discussions on a range of issues related to fishing and tourism. The meeting focused on the use of the province’s expansive coastal belt and resulted in several decisions being made.

One of the key agenda items involved the briefing of attendees by Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Secretary of the Fisheries Department. The Secretary provided insights into the challenges faced by the department and local fishermen, while also outlining the role of the coastal authority in addressing these concerns.

The meeting also approved the regularization of 28 employees who had been working on a contractual basis in the department between 2012 and 2017.

The meeting also discussed the induction of officers and employees in the authority who had not been appointed in compliance with the established rules and regulations. The governing body took a firm stance and resolved to take appropriate action against such individuals.

During the meeting, the CM also expressed concerns regarding the illegal recruitment of employees in the Balochistan Coastal Development Authority.

While the government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the people of Balochistan, he stressed that those responsible for unlawful hiring practices would face consequences for their actions.