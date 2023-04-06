Google Offers Scholarships Worth $500,000 and Professional Training

Search engine giant Google has announced 1,000 scholarships for the youth of Balochistan. The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed in Quetta.

In Quetta, Google officials, representatives of the Department of Education, and the Department of Labor and Manpower signed the memorandum of agreement for the Google Career Certificate. Google will provide 1,000 scholarships worth $500,000 to students in Balochistan.

Google will provide training to youth in the fields of project management, digital marketing, IT support, advanced business intelligence, cyber security, and design.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan said that the students who get the scholarship will get job opportunities through modern technology while sitting at home. The Chief Secretary also suggested Google open its office in Quetta, but progress in that regard remains to be seen.

You can find out more about the training and scholarships offered through Google’s Career Certificate via this link.

Last month, Google announced 5,000 scholarships for several certifications in collaboration with The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB). The program was called “Grow with Google” and it was run by TechValley in Pakistan.

It aimed to provide students in KP the opportunity to acquire the skills needed to succeed in the global job market. It also allowed students to explore better career options.