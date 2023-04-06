Stomach Issues Have Increased During Ramadan

Healthcare facilities have observed a notable increase in patients suffering from gastric issues and gastrointestinal infections during Ramadan. This may be due to abrupt changes in eating habits, overeating, consuming contaminated water, unhygienic food, and a lack of physical activity.

Individuals over the age of 40 are particularly susceptible to gastritis, a condition characterized by inflammation, irritation, or erosion of the stomach lining that causes pain and discomfort. Gastric problems are often caused by indigestion and prolonged periods of an empty stomach.

It is advisable to avoid food from street vendors and restaurants, as the food may contain substandard oil and be left out overnight, then refried or reheated the next day, posing significant health risks.

To manage gastric problems during Ramazan, it is recommended to consume protein-rich foods such as eggs and oatmeal, which are high in fiber that slows down digestion, lowers cholesterol and blood glucose, and maintains a person’s energy levels throughout the day. Fried dishes, processed beverages, and carbonated drinks should be avoided, and individuals should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

By following these recommendations and adopting a balanced diet during Iftar, Sehar, and the time in between, individuals can alleviate the pain and discomfort caused by gastric problems during Ramazan.