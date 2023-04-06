Punjab Govt Imposes Fine on Littering in Streets

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CDD) has taken a crucial decision to uphold cleanliness standards, especially in Faisalabad.

A fine will be levied for carelessly discarded garbage in the street or outside shops. The notification, issued by the LG&CDD, states that a fine of Rs. 1,000 will be imposed on anyone caught littering.

To ensure compliance, the department has issued a letter to all administrators and chief officers. This is a much-needed step towards creating a cleaner and safer environment. Littering not only contributes to pollution but also causes traffic congestion and poses a health risk to individuals.

By implementing this policy, the government is sending a clear message that irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated. This will deter individuals from littering and promote a culture of cleanliness and responsibility.