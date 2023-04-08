Azhar Mahmood Encourages Azam Khan to Work on Fitness for International Return

Azhar Mahmood, the head coach of Islamabad United and former Pakistan cricketer, has urged Azam Khan to focus on improving his fitness and agility to become a more consistent player, acknowledging his talent.

Despite Azam’s strong performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, he has faced criticism for his inconsistent form and fitness levels.

Islamabad United’s head coach has expressed his wish to see Azam Khan improve his fitness and agility. Azhar Mahmood praised Azam as a phenomenal cricketer but emphasized the need for him to work on his fitness.

He is a phenomenal cricketer. When he is playing well, he is a wonderful striker of the cricket ball but he needs to work on his fitness and he realizes that himself. As a coach I would like to see him fitter and more agile and that’s the conversation we had with him and he is very keen to work on his fitness

Azhar also noted that it was up to Azam to choose his path while playing franchise cricket but he confirmed that Azam himself is focused on improving his fitness level as he understands its importance in the international arena.

Azhar’s comments come ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, for which Azam has not been selected. However, the chief selector has not ruled out his return to the team if he improves his fitness.