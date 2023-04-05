US President Joe Biden Says AI Needs Safety Measures

Since the emergence of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by machine learning with remarkably human-like responses, the interest in AI has grown substantially. This has led to an influx of tech companies, both large and small, rushing to develop their own “AI” chatbots.

However, US President Joe Biden has urged caution and emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of these products before making them available to the public. As reported by AP and Reuters, Biden has consulted with his team of science and technology advisors, including executives from Google and Microsoft, to discuss the potential “risks and opportunities” associated with artificial intelligence.

Although the meeting is unlikely to result in a ban on ChatGPT, as occurred in Italy, the president remains unconvinced that AI is entirely safe at present. When asked about AI’s safety, he replied, “It remains to be seen. Could be.”

He urged tech companies to ensure that their products are safe before introducing them to the public. While AI has the potential to address complex challenges such as disease and climate change, it must also address the possible risks to society, the economy, and national security.

According to news organizations, the White House reported that the president also discussed “the significance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards.” Additionally, he spoke about his previous requests to Congress to pass legislation that would safeguard children’s online privacy.

Although the meeting did not seem to result in any policy decisions or major changes, Russell Wald from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence informed AP that the president has initiated “a platform for a national conversation on the topic by raising awareness about AI.”

Furthermore, last year, the Biden administration unveiled its blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, which aims to steer the development and implementation of AI and other automated systems in a manner that safeguards “the American public in the era of artificial intelligence.”