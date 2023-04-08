Markets and Shops Will Now Remain Open Until 1 AM in Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided on Friday to relax trading hours and allow all marketplaces to remain open till 1:00 a.m. until Eid-ul-Fitr.

The court presided over by Justice Shahid Karim, made the announcement during a weekly hearing on a variety of environmental issues.

Prior to this announcement, the court had ordered restaurants and bakeries to close at 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 p.m. on weekends.

The traders had approached the judge and asked for an extension of business hours during Ramadan since people like to visit marketplaces for Eid shopping after Iftar and Tarahweeh prayers.

In response to their appeal, Justice Karim relaxed market hours till 1:00 a.m., bearing Eid-ul-Fitr in mind. Furthermore, the judge previously permitted bakeries to stay open until 1:00 a.m. daily during Ramadan last week.