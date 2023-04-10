KP’s Cricketer-Turned-Coach Exposes Shakil Sheikh’s Tall Claims of Merit by Najam Sethi

Former Pakistani cricketer, Rafatullah Mohmand has questioned the claims of merit by Shakeel Sheikh, a member of the PCB governing body, in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Yesterday, Shakeel retweeted a video of the Iftar dinner organized for all PCB staff at GSL and NCA and heaped praise on Najam Sethi for his commitment to merit.

“Chairman PCB Najam Sethi believes in merit, encourages those who demonstrate abilities, hates sifarish, and rewards good performances,” Shakeel Sheikh wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rafatullah was quick to respond and questioned what merit and demonstration of abilities the PCB Chairman has shown since taking charge.

The Peshawar-born cricketer said that Sethi fired the coaching staff of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team in domestic cricket, under which the team had performed admirably.

“We as KP coaches won all junior and senior trophies for the last three seasons (u13, 16, 19, domestic t20, Pakistan Cup, Quaid e Azam Trophy), yet we were thrown out the next day.”

It is worth noting last year, the Shehbaz-led government appointed Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman who made several changes, including the coaching staff of the national team.