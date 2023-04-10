Pakistan’s Biggest Carmaker Sets New Production Record

Over the years, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has established itself as the undisputed champion of economy cars. Despite slow sales and production in recent months, Suzuki remains the biggest carmaker by market share.

The automaker has cemented that position further by reaching a new production milestone. Citing an update from an official dealership, the ever-reliable autojournal.pk has stated that Suzuki has produced 2.5 million units over 40-plus years in Pakistan.

The report adds that the production figure is only that for four-wheelers. Suzuki’s economy cars, especially Mehran before 2019 and Alto after that, have played a huge role in its success. Other cars like Cultus, Bolan, Wagon R, etc. are also among the popular names in the company’s lineup.

Suzuki has observed a severe production and sales decline in recent months. In February, the company’s sales totaled less than 1,000 units. The month before that, the company sold only 44 units of Alto, which also took a toll on its overall sales.

With the current state of economic conditions, the outlook for the car industry seems bleak.