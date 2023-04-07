Price Hike Bomb Alert: Suzuki’s Flagship Bike Now Costs More Than Rs. 5 Lac

The prices of Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) motorcycles have been raised for the third time in 2023.

Although the automaker did not specify a reason, the recent increase is likely due to the dollar rate hike. The latest prices have gone up by a jaw-dropping Rs. 46,000.

Additionally, PSMC has not updated the prices on its website. A 3S dealership confirmed to ProPakistani, however, that the company has announced new prices for its two-wheelers.

The following are the new ex-factory prices for PSMC bikes, with immediate effect:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD 110S 293,000 322,000 29,000 GS 150 318,000 350,000 32,000 GSX 125 426,000 469,000 43,000 GR 150 455,000 501,000 46,000

After the latest hike, the majority of buyers can no longer afford Yamaha’s or PSMC’s bikes. In terms of affordability, Chinese bicycles may still be an option. However, they have their own issues, including poor after-sales services, inferior build quality, reliability issues, and low resale value.

According to industry reports, Pakistan has achieved up to 90 percent localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is of no benefit to people if they continue to pay extravagant prices for obsolete bikes.