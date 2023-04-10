Shahid Afridi Forced to Clarify Najam Sethi’s Statement Regarding Babar’s Captaincy

Former chief selector, Shahid Afridi, has clarified Najam Sethi’s statement, claiming that he had not suggested replacing Babar Azam as the captain of Pakistan.

Denying the rumors assumed from Najam Sethi’s recent statements about Babar Azam’s captaincy, Shahid Afridi stated the PCB Chairman’s statements have been misinterpreted. The PCB Chairman had claimed that the interim selection committee, which was headed by Afridi, wanted to replace Babar as the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team.

ALSO READ Ticket Prices for Pakistan and New Zealand Matches in Pindi and Karachi

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to clarify that he did not make such a suggestion to the PCB. He pointed to Najam Sethi’s social media post where he explained the matter to avoid confusion. The former captain cleared the air confirming that the PCB Chairman’s statements were not about him. He also showed support for Babar Azam and the team to perform well in the upcoming matches, stating that the matter is now closed.

I spoke with Mr Najam Sethi who was kind enough to confirm he was not referring to me while commenting about Babar Azam’s captaincy. He has further clarified this in his social media posts. This has put the matter to bed.

All the best to Babar and his side for the series vs NZ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 10, 2023

Najam Sethi also took to social media to provide clarification on his comments. He told that the committee initially analyzed the matter but later agreed upon retaining Babar Azam as the skipper.

2/3 Both Committees thought matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained. I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis my decision will be subject to the success or failure of status quo. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 10, 2023

ALSO READ Cricket Stars Visit Ramzan Sports Series in Lahore on Wahab Riaz’s Invitation

Najam Sethi has now declared that his final decision regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy would be based on the success or failure of the team.