Shahid Afridi Forced to Clarify Najam Sethi’s Statement Regarding Babar’s Captaincy

By Ayna Dua | Published Apr 10, 2023 | 11:43 pm

Former chief selector, Shahid Afridi, has clarified Najam Sethi’s statement, claiming that he had not suggested replacing Babar Azam as the captain of Pakistan.

Denying the rumors assumed from Najam Sethi’s recent statements about Babar Azam’s captaincy, Shahid Afridi stated the PCB Chairman’s statements have been misinterpreted. The PCB Chairman had claimed that the interim selection committee, which was headed by Afridi, wanted to replace Babar as the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team.

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to clarify that he did not make such a suggestion to the PCB. He pointed to Najam Sethi’s social media post where he explained the matter to avoid confusion. The former captain cleared the air confirming that the PCB Chairman’s statements were not about him. He also showed support for Babar Azam and the team to perform well in the upcoming matches, stating that the matter is now closed.

Najam Sethi also took to social media to provide clarification on his comments. He told that the committee initially analyzed the matter but later agreed upon retaining Babar Azam as the skipper.

Najam Sethi has now declared that his final decision regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy would be based on the success or failure of the team.

