Ticket Prices for Pakistan and New Zealand Matches in Pindi and Karachi

The tickets for the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals and the five One-Day Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available online from 11 April. Tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk at 4:00 PM.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has once again set affordable prices so that cricket lovers in Rawalpindi and Karachi can watch their stars in action.

Tickets for the last two T20Is at Rawalpindi are priced at Rs. 500 for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat) and at Rs. 1,000 for VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood, and Javed Miandad). The third-floor gallery for the two matches on 20 and 24 April is available at Rs. 3,500.

The tickets for the first two ODIs on 27 and 29 April at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will be available for Rs. 300 (Premium enclosure), Rs. 500 (VIP enclosure), and Rs. 3,000 (third-floor gallery).

Here are the ticket prices in Rawalpindi:

Date Match VIP Enclosure Premium Enclosure 20 April 4th T20I 1,000 500 24 April 5th T20I 1,000 500 27 April 1st ODI 500 300 29 April 2nd ODI 500 300 Hospitality Box Price 400,000 Platinum Box Seats 10,000/seat Gallery T20Is 3,500/seat Gallery ODIs 3,000/seat

Fans can buy tickets in Karachi in the range of PKR250 to PKR1,000.

General enclosure (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers, and Intikhab Alam) tickets are available for Rs. 250. Fans will have to pay Rs. 500 for a seat in First class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas, and Majid Khan). A seat in the Premium enclosure (Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan) is available for Rs. 750, and the VIP enclosure (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and Fazal Mahmood) is priced at Rs. 1,000).

The final three ODIs will be played on 3, 5, and 7 May at the National Stadium.

Here are the ticket prices in Karachi: