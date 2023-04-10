Cricket Stars Visit Ramzan Sports Series in Lahore on Wahab Riaz’s Invitation

Some members of the national squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand visited the first-ever Ramzan Sports Series 2023 on Saturday night in Lahore.

Wahab Riaz, who is the Provincial caretaker Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, along with the Director of Sports, Nadeem Qaiser, were also present at the occasion.

The left-arm fast bowler welcomed the star cricketers to the sports festival and thanked them for their contribution to promoting sports, particularly hockey, the national sport.

“Thank you guys Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Haris, and Ihsanullah for coming over and supporting us in this initiative,” the Sports Minister wrote on his Twitter account.

The Minister also expressed his hope for the revival of hockey, stating that he was confident that steps taken for the betterment of national sports would lead to new heights.

Shan Masood appreciated the efforts of Wahab Riaz for taking such steps and expressed his hope that Pakistan would soon challenge the world in hockey again.

An exciting development was witnessed when the cricketers participated in a hockey match to encourage the participating players in the Ramadan Series Hockey Championship.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab announced the six-sport Ramadan Sports Series, which started on April 7 in Lahore.