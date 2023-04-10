Suzuki Sees Massive Recovery in Sales After Two Terrible Months

2023 has been a difficult year for the local auto industry. However, for Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), January and February have been particularly unforgiving.

That changed in March, as the company sold more than 5,600 units, observing a massive Month on Month (MoM) jump of 476% in overall sales. The update comes from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA) is yet to disclose the official car sales data. Therefore, the breakdown of the aforementioned sales figures is currently unknown.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Biggest Carmaker Sets New Production Record

Although, this huge recovery hints at an overall recovery in industrywide sales as well. It also highlights that the demand for new cars still exists, despite massive price hikes and delivery delays in recent times.

Pakistan is going through a tumultuous phase due to overall economic troubles. However, once the economy and business operations recover, car sales will likely see a huge jump.