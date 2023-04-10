These are the Top 10 Easiest Countries to Settle in

Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Singapore are the top three countries where it is easy for expats to settle, according to a recent survey conducted by InterNations in 2022.

The survey gathered responses from almost 12,000 expats across the globe. InterNations, a community of expats with 4.5 million members residing in 420 cities worldwide, used the Expat Essentials Index to rank the locations.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Good News for Govt Employees

The index takes into account the opinions of newcomers regarding their digital life, housing, administrative topics, and language. This includes the ease of accessing government services online, affordability and convenience of housing.

In addition to these, it also involves, the ease of opening a local bank account or getting a visa, as well as being able to get around without learning a new language or the ease of learning the local language.

Bahrain has secured the top position as the most favorable out of the 52 locations surveyed. The survey found that newcomers praised Bahrain’s ease of getting visas, finding accommodation, accessing government services online, and navigating without requiring knowledge of the local language.

ALSO READ Pakistan and China Collaborate to Enhance Smart Disaster Management and Prevention of Major Infrastructures

Furthermore, InterNations praised Bahrain, UAE, and Singapore for their ease of communication, low language barriers, and minimal bureaucratic hurdles. A spokesperson for the community stated that the popularity of these countries among expats may have resulted in the introduction of services that largely target foreigners.

The spokesperson also highlighted that the widespread use of English in these countries makes government tasks more manageable for foreigners.

Here are the top 10 easiest countries for expats to settle in:

Rank Location 1 Bahrain 2 United Arab Emirates 3 Singapore 4 Estonia 5 Oman 6 Indonesia 7 Saudi Arabia 8 Qatar 9 Kenya 10 Canada

On the other hand, the most challenging countries for expats to settle in include Japan, China, and Germany. It is because there is a substantial language barrier as well as difficult digital services, according to the report.