UAE Announces Good News for Govt Employees

The federal government employees in the UAE will receive their monthly salary on 17 April, following the orders of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

This decision is a customary practice in the country aimed at helping families in shopping and preparing for the Eid holidays. Likewise, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, also issued directives that the Dubai government employees be paid their salaries on 17 April.

The first long weekend of 2023 will be marked by the Eid Al Fitr, which will be celebrated after the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, on the 1 Shawwal. It is anticipated that this holiday will occur from Thursday 20 April to Sunday 23 April.

The holy month of Ramadan commenced on Thursday 23 March in UAE. The duration of Islamic months varies between 29 to 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. For this year, astronomical calculations predict that Ramadan will last for 29 days.

Free Car Parking for Emiratis in Dubai

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai recently launched a new service for Emiratis, allowing them to park for free near their homes. All paid public parking spaces located within 500 meters of a citizen’s residence are covered under this scheme.

To register for this service, citizens can apply online via the RTA website by submitting copies of specific documents, which include a passport or Emirates ID, proof of house ownership, such as a Title Deed or a valid Ejari-approved tenancy agreement, and proof of vehicle ownership, such as the Mulkiya in the name of the house owner, tenant, or a first-degree relative.

The number of free parking permits granted depends on the size of the residence. For instance, those living in a single room or studio apartment are eligible for two permits, whereas those residing in a two-room and a-hall apartment will receive three permits. Similarly, four permits are allocated to houses with three rooms and a hall.