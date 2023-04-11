Celebrating Ramzan with the Delivery Riders of Pakistan

The delivery industry in Pakistan has experienced a remarkable transformation in recent years, thanks to the increasing demand for online shopping and food delivery services.

Now, with the holy month of Ramzan just around the corner, the importance of the delivery service becomes even more significant. In this blog, we aim to shed light on the importance of delivery riders in Pakistan and pay tribute to their tireless efforts that often go unnoticed.

During this time, people tend to order food and other essentials in large quantities to break their fast and prepare for Eid celebrations. Delivery riders are the ones who ensure that these orders are handed over to customers on time, come rain or shine, without compromising the quality of the products.

Therefore, it is essential to recognize and appreciate the hard work of these unsung heroes who play a vital role in making Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations memorable for millions of Pakistanis.

As the largest food delivery service in Pakistan, foodpanda recognizes the crucial role played by delivery riders in ensuring timely and efficient deliveries across the country.

To show appreciation for their hard work and dedication, foodpanda has set up a special dastarkhwan outside pandamart, where over 1,200 delivery riders can break their fast every weekend, with nutritious meals prepared by foodpanda’s talented HomeChefs.

The company has also arranged for Grand Iftaars and dinners for its delivery riders across five cities for the entire month, allowing them to enjoy a variety of traditional Ramzan dishes while socializing with their colleagues.

Furthermore, in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr, foodpanda is conducting a dedicated drive, rewarding their top riders with Eid hampers, as well as doubling the tip received from customers on every online order during the last weekend of Ramzan.

These initiatives demonstrate foodpanda’s commitment to the well-being of its delivery riders and the importance of community and togetherness during Ramzan.

Here are some ways we can show our appreciation for the delivery riders during Ramzan:

Offer them water and dates at iftaar: As they are fasting, offering them water and dates will not only show kindness, but it will also help them stay hydrated and provide them with energy to continue their work after Iftaar.

Respect their time: Delivery riders work long hours during Ramzan, and it is important to respect their time. If you have placed an order, be ready to receive it on time so that they can continue with their other deliveries.

Thank them: A simple thank you can go a long way. Take a moment to express your appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Tip them generously: Delivery riders work hard to ensure that our meals are delivered on time. Consider tipping them generously as a way of showing your appreciation. Little things matter and often go a long way!

In conclusion, let us remember the hard work and dedication of delivery riders during Ramzan. They work tirelessly to deliver our meals, even while fasting, in the rising heat.

We should show them the respect and kindness they deserve and do everything we can to support them, especially during this time.