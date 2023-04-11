Dar Assures Aviation Division of Support in Restructuring of PIA

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday promised to support the Aviation Division for measures being taken for restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in every possible way.

The minister, while chairing a meeting on Civil Aviation, also appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for improvement in the aviation sector.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Civil Aviation matters and appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for improvement in Aviation sector, and promised to support the Aviation Division for restructuring of PIA in every possible way. pic.twitter.com/8EVBfOK2Xj — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) April 11, 2023

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the finance minister on the progress pertaining to the agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on outsourcing of three major airports of the country.

The meeting also discussed the legal and financial challenges being faced by the aviation authorities in the restructuring of PIA and deliberated upon the prospects and opportunities available in this regard.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.