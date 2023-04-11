Karachi Police Announces Traffic Plan for Youm-e-Ali

DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali on April 12.

On 21 Ramadan, a mourning procession will leave Nishtar Park at 1 pm to reach Hussainia Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, at 8 pm to commemorate Hazrat Ali (RA).

The procession will continue past Nishtar Park on Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father James Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road again, Boulton Market, Bhatti Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road, and to Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

After the procession leaves Nishtar Park, all city traffic will be diverted from Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards, and Anklesaria Chowk to Nishtar Road. Drivers heading from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road, then Garden, to reach their destination.

Liaquatabad traffic heading towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Teen Hati Chowk to Jail Road, and Martin Road. These vehicles can go to the Jail Chowrangi Flyover, pass through Jail Road, Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, and Shahrah-e-Quaideen to Shahrah-e-Faisal.

All Stadium Road-to-MA Jinnah Road traffic will be allowed from New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles can travel from Shahrah-e-Quaideen to Shahrah-e-Faisal via Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, and Society Light Signal.

Gulberg-to-MA Jinnah Road motorists will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 before going from the Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur.

No traffic from Gurumandir Chowk will be allowed on the procession route. All traffic will go to Bahadur Yar Jung Road, except for vehicles with a procession sticker on their windscreens. Traffic from Shahrah-e-Quaideen to Naumaish Chowrangi should go past Society Office Chowrangi.