People Are Paying Rs. 360,000 Extra to Buy Suzuki Alto

The “Own Money” culture in Pakistan is going strong despite economic troubles. As per a recent report, some buyers are paying up to Rs. 365,000 extra to get immediate delivery of the Suzuki Alto.

Autojournal.pk states that Alto is selling for up to Rs. 3.3 million. It bears mentioning that the little hatchback’s official Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is slightly over Rs. 2.93 million.

Also, Alto is the best-selling car in Pakistan, even in the used car market. It is safe to assume that people are investing in these cars to sell them at even higher illegal premiums than Rs. 365,000.

Suzuki Bounces Back

Suzuki bounced back in terms of sales in March, having sold more than 5,600 units, observing a massive Month on Month (MoM) jump of 476% in overall sales.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA) is yet to disclose the official car sales data. Therefore, the breakdown of the aforementioned sales figures is currently unknown.

Although this hints at an overall recovery industrywide, it also highlights that the demand for new cars still exists despite massive price hikes and delivery delays.