Lahore Increases Bus Fares by Over 250%

Due to the rising prices of diesel and petrol, Punjab Transport Department has prepared a plan to increase fares of non-AC buses by more than 250%. According to a media report, the new fares of intra and inter-city non-AC bus services will be implemented from April 25 in Lahore.

Citing an official document, the report adds that the fares of buses running between different cities will increase by 265%, while those running within the city will see a 267% increase. The current fare for a four-kilometer journey is Rs. 14. This rate will go up to Rs. 47 after a hike of Rs. 33.

This drastic hike will create problems for the members of the lower socio-economic class who use these buses as their primary means of transportation. People are gradually shifting from private transport including cars and bikes to public transport due to fuel expenses.

With such a drastic hike in fuel prices, people may not be left with any option other than cycling or walking to their respective destinations.