People’s Bus Service Will Not Increase Fares: Minister

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced yesterday that the provincial government has withdrawn a proposal to hike fares of the People’s Bus Service (PBS) due to rising inflation.

The minister stated:

This is the true reflection of the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who are giving top priority to Karachi and its people. Our chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari personally monitors all development projects in the metropolis.

Memon added that the chief minister has issued special orders to offer relief to the people of Karachi. He said that the government is working at full capacity to facilitate the people amid record inflation.

As of today, each route of the Peoples Bus Service on average covers a distance of 30-40 kilometres in just Rs. 50 per passenger which is less than the cost of motorcycle fuel.

Electric Bus Service

Over the weekend, Memon announced new electric bus routes in Karachi under its People’s Bus Service.

At a press conference, the minister announced that environmentally-friendly electric buses have arrived in Karachi and Sindh government will launch two new electric bus routes next week.

The second route of the electric bus service will transport passengers from the Al-Asif market to Tank Chowk (Malir). On April 13, a new EV bus route from Baharia Town to Numaish Chowrangi via Tank Chowk will be introduced, Memon stated.