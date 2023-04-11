Local Industry Needs to Curb Energy Losses to Improve Competitiveness: NPO CEO

National Productivity Organization (NPO) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary has said that the Pakistani industry cannot compete with the international market without curbing technical inefficiencies, as the local industry is facing cost challenges besides more than 50 percent energy losses only due to a lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

He highlighted that in competitiveness, the Pakistani industry stands at 98th out of 131 in terms of technology, and added that our industry needs to adopt modern techniques and technical manpower.

Addressing a conference, the CEO said that the NPO is working to make the industry capable to save energy through guidance and training after evaluating their energy usage. He also revealed that almost all the major industrial units were found wasting 40 to 60 percent of energy due to a lack of technology and an inefficient workforce.

Hammad Altaf, Senior Energy Auditor, NPO, informed about their visits to different industrial units, and identified so many leakages of energy in motors, compressors, lights, fans and guided the staff to fulfill the task of saving 30 to 40 percent energy in their units.

Anus Haroon, General Secretary, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), and other owners of industrial units sharing their success stories regarding saving energy, thanked the NPO for guiding them and launching a successful energy efficiency drive and its implementation in their units.

Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that the Punjab government is always with the industry and tries to create a conducive environment for business. He praised the initiative started by the NPO and said that the same type of drive would be started for small industries in Punjab.